Staying Alive with Drake and Lil Baby inaugurates the new recording era of DJ Khaled. The famous producer is preparing, in fact, to launch his thirteenth recording effort.

The promotional campaign for the album has started in recent weeks through many posts dedicated to the unpublished and to some of the guests that we could find inside the disc.

he personal version of Khaled from Staying Alive imagined with Drake and Lil Baby.

DJ Khaled, as he is known, is used to doing things big and, for this occasion, he has called two of the most powerful names in the contemporary music industry next to him: Drake and Lil Baby. The second, in particular, continues to be among the most popular rappers of the new generations, grinding millions of streams every day.

Staying Alive will appear in God Did, coming on August 26th. The project will also make an appearance JAY-Z and the confirmation came directly from DJ Khaled who triumphantly announced it on social media. In recent years, the two have struck together various collaborations including the masterful “Major Key “ as well as “Shining” And “Top Off” with Beyoncé.

The album will be released exactly one year after Khaled Khaledarrived at # 1 of the Billboard Hot 200 and certified platinum in the United States. Among the various guests appeared Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas and Justin Timberlake.

The meaning of Staying Alive by DJ Khaled

This Staying alive is the personal version of Khaled imagined together with Drake and Lil Baby.

The two artists take turns at the microphone and sing about having survived all the trials of life. The melodic approach of both goes very well with the beat, to which Nyan and Tim Suby also contributed.

The official video of the song has also landed on Youtube. DJ Khaled and Drake are seen as a doctor and a nurse respectively, only to be joined by Lil Baby.

The translation of the lyrics of Staying Alive by DJ Khaled

Test me a hundred times

He wanted me to lie, to cry, to die

Real life

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive

Another one, yes

Test me a hundred times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (DJ Khaled)

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive

How did she fall in love and was it over once?

It’s not like I’ve known her for months

This life has allowed me to take what I want

It’s not like I know what I want

It’s not like I know what I need

I have some time, but that’s not a guarantee

When I was broke, it was a joke

Four full pockets, now he’s on his knees

Woah, woah, woah-ooh, woah

Baby will hit it and send it to me, yeah

Or I hit it and send it to Baby

That’s how I’m giving, this life gets too crazy

Woah, woah, really, really, woah

They are trying to close the deal, they see me under the sheet

Parade through the streets, yes

Test me a hundred times

He wanted me to lie, to cry, to die

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive

Yup

Test me a hundred times

He wanted me to lie, to cry, to die

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, for real (Oh, yeah)

For real, for real

I put my feelings aside, do you want me to die? But baby, I stay alive

I aim to be one of a kind, you’re not doing miles, I thought you were ready for the trip

I’m trying to get her style up, let’s go to Chanel, she takes everything in her size

She in some shit with another guy, I don’t even care, every time I see you, you are mine

Drizzy hit her and he sent her to me, I don’t speak

Hood’s nigga has become a superstar, but I fuck her well like I’m still on the street

No answer, you can see I read it

I am with everyone, they will never go to read it

He will be happy if I fall, and they are still there, they will have to accept it

Test me a hundred times

He wanted me to lie, to cry, to die

Real life

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive

Another one, yes

Test me a hundred times

Wanted me to lie, wanted me to cry, wanted me to die (DJ Khaled)

Ah, ah, ah, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive, I stay alive

For real, for real

And you have already listened Staying alive by Dj Khaled? Write a comment!