Son of Angelina Jolie celebrates his 21st birthday, his father Brad Pitt is not invited

The sons of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they are teenagers! This August 5, Brangelina’s eldest son, Maddox, turned 21 and the birthday boy is ready to party.

The celebration began this Friday and will continue throughout the weekend in which the young will celebrate with her mother and siblings, Pax,18, Zahara,17, Shiloh,16, and twins Vivienne and Knox,14. But the one who was not invited to the celebration was his father, who is currently on the promotional tour of his new movie, “Bullet Train”.

After the celebration, a source revealed to Hollywoodlife, Maddox will help his little sister Zahara move to Atlanta, where he will give her tips on how to start her college career at Spelman.. Let’s remember that the birthday boy currently lives in South Korea where he studies biochemistry.

Although Brad Pitt will not be at Maddox’s celebration, The actor spoke enthusiastically about how much his children have grown, especially Zahara, who is about to enter the University.

“She is so smart. She is going to thrive even more in college,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own path and pursue her interests. I am very proud”.

He also commented on Shiloh, who has surprised with her dance moves on TikTok: is “Very beautiful I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Foot,” the proud father concluded.

Brad Pitt has shown that he wants to be a good father

And although lately Brad Pitt has proven to be a great father by traveling to Rome – the place where Angelina Jolie is directing a movie – to celebrate the birthday of his twins. Let’s remember that it wasn’t always like thissince his eldest son, Maddox, accused him in the short of physical and verbal violence in a confrontation that the young man and his father had on a private plane, which is why the birthday boy wants to change his last name.

The ex-couple is currently in a legal battle, where they are trying to win full custody of the children. The former couple were first romantically linked in 2005. In August 2014, the couple married, and they divorced two years later.

