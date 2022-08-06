Sister of Amber Heard confirmed that actress cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

According to various media, documents have come to light in which Heard’s sister He confessed that it is true that the actress severed part of the actor’s finger.

After the media trial of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard new details have come to light that may have been ignored during the process.

Depp had argued in court that he was facing domestic violence and as evidence he told of the occasion in which his ex-wife cut his finger when he threw a glass bottle at him.

Whitney Henriquez, Amber’s sister, confessed to her former boss that, indeed, this had severed part of Johnny’s finger when he threw a bottle at her in 2015.

According to court documents, Jennifer Howell, Henriquez’s boss, she recalled her employee telling her about the couple’s incident.

Remember that the fact It happened in Australia while Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

In the trial that detail was left out, although in the end the jury agreed with the American actor.

“She just yelled, ‘He already did it.’ She cut off his finger’ And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’ And she says: ‘she cut off his finger’. she cut off his finger. And then she ran out the door and said, ‘I have to call someone. I have to call someone,’” Howell confessed.

Heard always denied the fact and told the jury that Depp he had cut himself during a drunken spree.

Also read: “Honest with her word and was not going for the money”: Amber Heard refused income from Johnny Depp during her divorce in 2017

Finally, the jury determined that the actress pay her ex-husband more than $10 million and this in turn to Heard about $2 million in prejudicial damages.