Shredded beef with potatoes, a rich recipe for lunch

Has it happened to you that when you decide to make a menu for the week, your brain automatically goes blank? It has happened to me, many times. That is why I have dedicated myself to making a compendium of recipes with a taste of home and mom for those outbreaks of mental blackouts, the idea is to always have a delicious and loving option at hand to feed you.

Today I am going to share this very simple and very rich recipe with you. shredded meat with potatoeswhich you will surely love. It is a homemade recipe that can easily be prepared in any

Ingredients:

1 kg of beef brisket

400 gr of chambray potatoes

3 garlic cloves

1 ½ pieces of white onion

2 liters of water for cooking

laurel leaves

vegetable oil q/s

Salt and pepper to taste

1 pc Avocado

Tortillas to taste

sauce to taste

Process:

Put a pot on the fire, add vegetable oil and wait for it to take temperature. Seal the beef brisket and brown the piece of onion and garlic.

Cover with water and add the bay leaves, a little salt and cover to start cooking.

If the cooking is in a conventional pot, let 2 hours pass, check that there is no lack of water and if necessary add little by little. If the cooking is in a pressure cooker, after the valve rises, wait 45 minutes and turn off.

When the meat is ready, let it cool and shred.

While the meat is cooking, boil the cambray potatoes and cut them in half.

Sauté the half onion together with the potatoes already cooked and in half and a little salt and pepper. Add the shredded meat and adjust the seasoning.

We serve accompanied by tortillas, salsa and avocado.