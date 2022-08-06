Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, surprises everyone by studying an unusual language

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the 16-year-old teenage daughter of Angeline Y Brad. Over the years she has not only captivated with her beauty but has also made several headlines with every aspect of her private life. A clear example of this is the language that she is studying today.

The six children they have in common Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they study a language, in several cases, more than one. Shiloh is no exception and the language he chose is truly amazing: the official language of Cambodia.

Shiloh enjoying a recital in Rome with her mother Angelina Jolie.

Khmer is the language of the Khmer people and the official language of Cambodia. With approximately 16 million speakers, it is the second most widely spoken Austro-Asian language. Sanskrit and Pali have considerable influence on the language through Buddhism and Hinduism.

The reason for this choice is to feel more identified with her mother. on several occasions Angelina Jolie has spoken wonders of this Asian country. “My heart is attached to several countries and especially to those of birth and inheritance of my children. I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond”, Angelina confessed in an interview with Madame Figaro.

Shiloh has a great relationship with her mother and father.

With only 16 years Shiloh Jolie-Pitt set trends in their social networks. Especially with the videos that he shares on his official Twitter account. TikTok. There he demonstrates his great talent and passion for dance.