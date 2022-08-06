Selena Gomez on Tik Tok: ‘I refuse to pull in the belly. Now it’s fashionable ‘- People

Selena Gomez he is not ashamed of the bacon and without embarrassment he shows it to millions of his fans. In a video posted on the account of her TikTok, the American actress and singer. who has just turned 30, she refuses to pull in her stomach and stomach before being filmed. “She pulls her belly in” – says a voice and Selena replies while she is lying on a yacht, “I don’t pull in a c ….

Real stomachs are fortuitously coming back into fashion, okay? “And as if that weren’t enough, to make her message even clearer, she strokes her abdominal area. She also appears with her hair quite disheveled and without make-up.

It is not the first time that Selena Gomez does not care about possible criticism from the ‘body shamers’. Last April, speaking of people criticizing her appearance on TikTok, she said, “Honestly I don’t care about my weight, people do bitches anyway. ‘You’re too thin’, ‘you’re too fat’, ‘It’s not okay. ‘, blah, blah, blah’ “. “Assholes, I’m perfect as I am – she added – she. Moral of the story? Hello”.

In the video, Gomez wears a one-piece swimsuit designed by herself and signed by La’Marriette, the inclusive swimwear brand she collaborates with.

@selenagomez Vaca self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak



