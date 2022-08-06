Selena Gomez is in negotiations to produce the reboot of ‘Working Girl’, the 1988 hit | Film and Television

The facet as producer of Selena Gomez is about to expand. We have already seen her leading series like Only murders in the building, for 13 reasons Y Living Undocumentedand is currently in negotiations to work in the new version from a hit movie in 1988 called Working Girl.

20th Century Studios has set itself the goal of making a reboot from this 1980s movie starring Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. A success acclaimed by critics and with six Oscar nominations that they want to revive by giving it a more current touch. Selena Gomez is negotiating her participation in the production part and who knows if also in the acting part, although the cast is not yet closed. There is not even a director. What is known is that Ilana Pena is in charge of adapting the script of this new version.

Working Girl is a film that tells the story of Tess McGill, a secretary who must take over her boss’s duties in the office when he is on sick leave after breaking his leg. When she presents a great idea that she has, he rejects her and backs her down.

A comedy that will probably be responsible for reviving Selena Gomez in this reboot. And we would not be surprised if it was a success, since the series in which she has been present in the production part have been. first with for 13 reasonsthis Netflix fiction, based on the novel by Jay Asher, was a revolution when it premiered on the platform and had four seasons.

Only murders in the building is the other of the recent productions that Selena Gomez has been part of. After the success of the first two seasons, Disney + fiction has been renewed for a third. The artist not only participates in the executive part, but we can also see her in front of the camera playing the character of Mabelalongside actors Steve Martin and Martin Short.

We will have to wait for further news about the reboot of Working Girl to confirm 100% that Selena Gomez will be a producer again.