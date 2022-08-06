Scoponi, El Tri’s ‘spy’ for Poland – David Medrano

SPECIAL VIEWFINDERS

Norberto Scoponi has been appointed by Tata Martino as his observer to follow Poland and for this reason the assistant will travel to Warsaw and Cardiff on the FIFA Date in September to analyze the Poles in their matches against Holland and Wales in what will be the two last matches of the Europeans before facing Mexico in Qatar 2022. For his part, Gustavo Dezzoti, who has just joined Martino’s working group, will travel to Murcia, Spain to closely follow the Arabian National Team, which on the FIFA Date will will measure Ecuador and the United States in that city.

PROPOSAL WITHOUT RESULTS

When Christian Bragarnick recommended Mauro Gerk as coach of Queretaro, the proposal seemed very risky, since the “Tanque” had never directed the First Division and his job was in the basic Defense and Justice where his training teams were known for playing well. Gerk’s proposal with Gallos is interesting and the team from Queretaro has competed against all the rivals to you for you, but it has not been enough to win a single match and it has already reached 41 consecutive matches without winning as a visitor, since the last The occasion they did so was on February 16, 2020 in Aguascalientes against Necaxa.

CONFIDENCE

Juan Reynoso invited three Mexicans to be part of his coaching staff with the Peruvian National Team. The first is Joaquin Velázquez whom the coach wants to have as his first assistant; the second is “Chuleta” Luis Orozco who would be the third auxiliary and the third is Sergio Fentanes whom he has considered as a methodologist, Fentanes is the brother of Eduardo the Santos coach and has already worked in several teams. With Velázquez and Orozco, Reynoso worked with them at Cruz Azul and therefore wants to have them in his work group.

