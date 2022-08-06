Robert Downey Jr wept at his death in Avengers Endgame

Thanks to the launch of the book “The Story of Marvel Studios“We have been getting to know new data on the productions of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Well, the book features interviews with directors and others involved in the creation of these epic experiences. One of the most emotional points of the MCU is Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgamewhich brought Robert Downey Jr. to tears.

Yesterday we learned that Kevin Feige wanted all the original Avengers to die in Endgame, but the directors Anthony and Joe Russo opposed to the idea, because they considered that it would be too strong for the fans. This thought was reinforced when they explained their plans to Robert Downey Jr.Well, the actor was moved by the sacrifice of Iron Man and came to cry.

“When we began to explain the idea and we arrived at his death, Robert started to cry”, says Joe Russo in The Story of Marvel Studios book. “And when we finished, he said “it’s amazing”. That’s when we knew we had to do it. because he felt it”. Undoubtedly one of the most epic moments in the entire MCU is when Iron Man uses the infinity stones to kill Thanos and his army, sacrificing his life in doing so.

“In a certain way, It’s almost like a death in the family” is how Joe Russo describes the experience. “When you say to someone, “all these people you’ve loved and lived with in the last 10 years? All of that is going to go away because we want to tell a story in a certain way.»” was how the director explained it.

Robert Downey Jr he was one of the most important figures in the MCU, and he had a lot of creative freedom over what happened with his character, so the directors wanted to get his feedback before moving forward with their plans. According to Anthony Russo“What we wanted to do was communicate the entire proposal to Robert, to take his temperature on it, because he had a lot of possession. [creativa] of his character”.

Although the original plans of Kevin Feig might have turned out to be too strong for the public, which was delivered to us by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo in avengers: engame It was perfect, because it managed to culminate the history of a decade in the cinema.