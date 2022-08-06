Rihanna and A$AP Rocky feel different about fame since they became parents

We accept Rihanna for everything she is, but she’s not a shy girl. Since she rose to fame in 2005, she was just 16 years old, after she auditioned, on Def Jam Records, for Jay Z released her with a six-album record deal, we’ve witnessed the ups and downs of the award-winning artist’s life: her relationships, her vacations, and, of course, her career successes. But ever since she became a mother –Rihanna gave birth to a son with her partner A$AP Rocky last May – the world star has a slightly different vision of what she is willing to share.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how fostering their son has changed the couple and their stance on fame. Rihanna and Rocky, in particular, have not shared the name or any photos of their son since birth and this is largely due to the fact that they are willing to “enjoy” their life as three.

“The source has said that privacy is increasingly important to the couple. When it was just the two of them, they would go out at all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they are a bit more protective. “.

The source also added that while the Fenty Beauty founder is currently on maternity leave and focused on her son, she will return to work in due course. “She’s one of the hardest working people out there, and she can definitely have it all,” the source said. “[Será] a practical mother and will have an impressive career.

Although the posture of the singer of umbrella Being in the public eye shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Rihanna hinted during an interview before the birth that protecting her son’s privacy would be a priority. In statements to she for her March 2022 issue, Rihanna discussed which of the mothers of “Royal Housewives” it had inspired her more, leading her to open up about how far she would go to protect her baby.

“Teresa [Giudice] She doesn’t play with her kids,” Rihanna said at the time. “She’ll crush you for those kids. And that sounds like a lot to me because I feel like that’s the kind of mom I’m going to be. A subject psychopath.”

“If you talk about my children, it’s over.”

We hear you loud and clear, RiRi, you are a mother not to be messed with.

