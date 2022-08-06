Ricardo Arjona’s tour among the most lucrative of the moment

Ricardo Arjona’s tour remains this week among the most lucrative of the moment worldwide.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter is ranked number 12 on Pollstar’s list of the 20 most successful tours, with an average income of one million dollars per city.

The first place went again to Paul McCartney, with a collection of more than 7.5 million dollars per city, followed by Coldplay, with 5.7 million, and Ed Sheeran, with 4.9 million.

[ Bad Bunny afirma que es un hombre de retos en su debut en Hollywood ]

The MS Band also made the list, in 20th place, with revenues of more than $500,000 per city.

Here are the most lucrative world tours with average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket for the week of August 8. The list is based on information provided to trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. Paul McCartney; $7,525,677; $240.27.

2.Coldplay; $5,711,519; $106.30.

3.Ed Sheeran; $4,932,273; $85.82.

4. Def Leppard/Motley Crue; $4,879,844; $132.73.

5.Justin Bieber; $2,778,921; $99.79.

6. Kenny Chesney; $2,775,481; $99.88.

7. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

8.Eric Church; $2,256,624; $111.71.

9. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,177,770; $139.07.

10.Iron Maiden; $1,595,285; $70.18.

11.Billie Eilish; $1,463,970; $94.05.

12. Ricardo Arjona; $1,027,759; $121.00.

13.Little Mix; $919,073; $71.40.

14. Machine Gun Kelly; $839,204; $73.01.

15.The Lumineers; $832,985; $57.38.

16.Rod Stewart; $791,591; $108.32.

17.James Taylor; $671,619; $96.21.

18. Halsey; $632,095; $56.96.

19.Louis Tomlinson; $536,527; $62.27.

20. MS band; $532,919; $47.96.