release date, price in Mexico, models and everything we know so far

Even though they are still several months away, Several rumors and leaks of the iPhone 14 are already known. Important technical and design changes, it is said, will be present in the new iPhone of 2022, that is why to warm up engines prior to their arrival, we collect all the information on the next Apple smartphones for this year.

What price will the iPhone 14 have in Mexico?

With every Apple release, perhaps the most important thing to know is price. The price that the iPhone 14 will have is not yet known, but it is to be expected that the costs of the iPhone 13 will be maintainedincluding those available in Mexico:

From $729 for the iPhone 13 Mini, from 17,999 pesos in Mexico

From 829 dollars for the iPhone 13, from 20,999 pesos in Mexico

From $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro, from 25,999 pesos in Mexico

From $1,099 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, from 28,999 pesos in Mexico

It is worth mentioning that, for the first time in Apple’s history, the iPhone 13 was cheaper than the iPhone 12 and not only that, but also doubled its storage in the base version.

When do the iPhone 14 come out in Mexico?



Every year, the new iPhones are introduced sometime in September and usually go on sale a week later. For example, the iPhone 13 was presented on September 14 and they went on sale on September 21 in Mexicoand other selected markets.

With the new iPhone 14 this year the same launch and release period is expected, in September, although for now without specific dates. As the months go by, it is certain that more details and leaks will be revealed.

How many iPhone 14 models will there be?



Supposed renders of the iPhone 14

Leaks have been saying for a while now that there will be no iPhone 14 Mini this year, but four iPhone models will still arrive. The smallest of the family will be replaced in 2022 by an iPhone 14 Maxassures the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo:

iPhone 14 : 6.1-inch base model

: 6.1-inch base model iPhone 14Max : Same as iPhone 14, but with a larger 6.7-inch screen

: Same as iPhone 14, but with a larger 6.7-inch screen iPhone 14 Pro – First Pro model, same size as iPhone 14, 6.1 inches

– First Pro model, same size as iPhone 14, 6.1 inches iPhone 14 ProMax: more complete and larger model, 6.7 inches

According to the information, this new model will have the same features as the iPhone 14, but with a larger screen like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In this way, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be the smallest modelscomplemented by the iPhone 14 Max and 14 Pro Max.

What are the features and news of the iPhone 14?

Like every year, the main feature of the new iPhone is expected to be a new Bionic processor. However, rumors say that Only this year’s iPhone Pro will debut A16 chipand the non-¨Pro models will repeat last year’s A15.

Ming-Chi Kuo’s initial prediction was that The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will repeat the A15, but with more RAM, 6 GB. In addition, the chip will be the one that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max had, with a more powerful five-core GPU. Other reports point in the same direction: the smaller iPhones will repeat the chipset, although they promise better performance than the iPhone 13, while the new processor will be exclusive to the Pro models, as a result of the global shortage of chips.





In terms of software, of course iOS 16 will be in charge of giving life to the new iPhone of 2022. Among its novelties are total customization of the lock screen, improved notifications, cutting objects from images, selecting text from videos, and a better overall performance on smartphones. In this section, Mark Gurman ensures that iOS 16 will carry the screen always-on to the new iPhone, although only to the Pro models.

Other rumors say that the iPhone 14 will integrate USB-C ports, as a result of the new resolution of the European Union. However, despite the fact that Apple is already testing, both Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman say that the abandonment of the Lightning port will be in 2023 with the iPhone 15.

Finally, it was also said a few months ago that Apple is exploring the possibility of launching versions of the iPhone 14 without a SIM card slot, that is, they will work only with eSIMalthough this will only apply to certain regions and markets around the world.

What will the design of the iPhone 14 be like?





As for design, the main rumor says that the iPhone 14 will finally leave the notch. Specifically, it is said that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will have a double hole on the screen: a small one for the camera and a larger one in the form of a pill for the new Face ID facial recognition system. Mark Gurman confirms with his own sources this change in the screens of the iPhone Pro.

Of the minor models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to retain the notch, although considerably smaller.

What will the iPhone 14 cameras be like?

Also part of the design, the iPhone 14 Pro is said to have a larger module due to a new 48 megapixel photo sensor. This will be the main novelty in terms of the iPhone Pro camera of 2022, and it will be the first time that Apple will increase the resolution of its sensor from the 12 megapixels of the iPhone 13.





Again, Kuo makes predictions in this regard and says that the new camera will not only be larger and more powerful in photography but will also improve video recording, highlighting its ability to record in 8K quality.

The non-Pro iPhone, that is, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max, are said to they will keep the double main camera and ultra wide anglefix seen in previous generations.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, features and differences with the other models

As is clear, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most complete model in the family, but also the largest. It will differ from the other models due to its new A16 processor, larger screen with a double hole for the camera and Face ID, and a new 48-megapixel camera with 8K quality recording.

All this information is based on rumors and leaks, so it is important to take it very carefully and not give it as 100% true. The official details will be announced with the official presentation of the new iPhone 14.