Quentin Tarantino ‘Top Gun Maverick’ “is a true cinematic spectacle”

Director Quentin Tarantino shared his impressions about the sequel to Tom Cruise while speaking on the podcast Reelblend with the co-writer of pulp fictionRoger Avary, where he emphasized his admiration.

“I’m lovin ‘it Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic. I saw her in the halls. that and West Side Story of [Steven] Spielberg provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind I almost thought I would never see anymore. It was fantastic,” Tarantino said.

The director also praised the sequel for capturing the spirit of the original 1986 film directed by Tony Scottwho died at age 68 in 2012.

“But there was also this lovely aspect because I love Tony Scott’s cinema so much, and I love Tony so much that it’s as close as if we saw another Tony Scott movie,” he emphasized.

“[El director de Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski]He did a great job. Tony’s respect and love was in every frame. It was almost in every decision. He was consciously there himself, but in this really cool way, he was really respectful. And I think it was in every decision that Tom [Cruise] took in the movie. It’s the closest we’re going to get to seeing another Tony Scott movie, and it was fucking excellent.”

Speaking about the scene that brought Cruise and Val KilmerTarantino described it as “almost too cheap, but it absolutely works.”

“It’s a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying onstage for the last spotlight scene… but it works. You’re waiting for it and the fucking scene delivers.”

Top Gun: Maverick it has become the highest-grossing film in Cruise’s career, earning $1.3 billion at the global box office.

