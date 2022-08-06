Quentin Tarantino: “I love ‘Top Gun: Maverick'”

Quentin Tarantino normally does not give his opinion on the most recent films, but that in the case of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has made an exception. The American director recently gave his opinion on “the best films in the history of cinema.”

First of all, point out that he does not like to comment on new releases because “then I’m forced to say nice things, or else I’m ‘slapping’ someone, and I don’t want to do that.”

However, he did not hesitate to give his opinion of the new premiere: “But, in this case… I love ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. I thought it was fantastic. I saw it at the movies… that one and Steven Spielberg’s remake of ‘West Side Story.’ Both seemed to me to be a true cinematic spectacle, the kind of spectacle that I thought I would never see again. It was amazing.”

Furthermore, he added: “There was a beautiful touch, because I love them both – Tony Scott’s movies and Tony himself – and this is the closest we’re going to get to seeing another Tony Scott movie, ever. Joseph Kosinski did a great job. The respect and love for Tony was in every shot. Almost every decision. He was consciously embodied, but in such a sensational way that he became respectful. And I also think he was in every decision that Tom (Cruise) made in the movie.”