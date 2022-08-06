Paloma Jiménez, the Mexican wife of Vin Diesel; know your story

Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, He is one of the most popular figures in action movies and one of those behind the success of the blockbuster franchise of Fast and furious. Although the actor, who turns 55 today, was born in the United States, he has always declared that he has a deep love for Mexico, the place where he was born. Paloma Jimenez, the woman who stole his heart.

The protagonist has always expressed his taste for Latin culture on several occasions, he even has a good command of Spanish. But his connection to the region goes beyond his fascination with traditions, music and food, as his wife is originally from Acapulco Guerrero.

Vin Diesel He met Paloma Jiménez in the early 2000s, since then they have had a solid relationship. Then we tell you everything about the Mexican and her love story with the Hollywood star.

Who Paloma Jimenez, Vin Diesel’s wife?

She is a 38-year-old Mexican-American model. She was born and raised in the port of Acapulco, but she decided to leave her native country and move to the United States to continue her career in the fashion industry.

Before meeting Vin Diesel, Paloma Jimenez was already on the covers of magazines and had starred in advertising campaigns for major brands such as Coca-Cola, Pantene and Honda. She also appeared in an episode of Another roll with Adam Ramones.

In the early 2000s, she was hired by the agency Two Management in Los Angeles. It was around that time that she first met eyes with Vin Diesel, although, he had to make an effort to get her attention, since the model was completely focused on her career.

His love story with Vin Diesel

Although the actor has preferred to keep the details of his relationship with Paloma Jiménez secret, over time he has confessed some details of his love story. It is known that the famous began dating formally in 2007, then she was 24 years old and he was 34. And the couple is 16 years apart.

Their relationship was made public until April 2, 2008, the day they announced the birth of his first daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair. Two years later her second child was born, Vincent, who made his film debut with the film fast and furious 9.

In 2015 they became parents for the third time of a girl, whom they baptized with the name of Pauline in honor of the deceased Paul Walker, co-star and best friend of Vin Diesel.

Just like his character Dominic Toretto, The actor is completely dedicated to his family, because being a father had been a dream he had had for years.

“While I was doing Pacifier, this desire to have a child really started to come out. After that, it took a couple of years to find the right person and hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do,” she said in an interview for For the.

