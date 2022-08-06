Onscreen! Discovery Announces Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Series

For your enjoyment! It seems that the television network Discovery is planning to release a documentary about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and will be titled ‘Johnny vs. Amber’ and here we tell you what it is.

The premiere of this production is scheduled for Next Friday, July 29.

The documentary about Johnny Depp

It seems that the defamation case about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to give something to talk about and on this occasion, Discovery prepared a documentary with exclusive material in which we can see the evidence such as audios, videos and testimonies of the first case defamation against the actor.

It must be remembered that this was carried out in UK in 2021and the series will focus on him, not on the recent legal battle that took place in USA.

This has the purpose that people know the two versions of the story since there will be times when they speak with the defense of Depp as with Amber Heard’s legal team.

In this trial, the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ lost and had to pay a fine for defamation against his ex-wife.

The evidence to be displayed in the document

If you want to know what it is going to be about and what we will see, it is simple, we will be able to see all the UK trial.

In addition to trial witnesses and part of the lawyers of both celebrities, so we will also know the reasons and arguments that were given for the verdict.

We still do not know how long this production will last, however we are anxious to see this new version of the lawsuits between these two stars.

‘Johnny vs Amber’ will premiere next Friday, July 29 through the channels Discovery television.