One in eight patients suffer from prolonged symptoms of COVID-19

There have been 500 million cases of people infected with COVID-19 in the world. Photo: Shutterstock

One of each eight people infected with COVID-19 develop at least one long lasting symptomrevealed one of the largest studies that have been carried out on the disease, in which more than 76 thousand people participated and whose results were published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

More than 500 million cases of coronavirus registered in the world by the World Health Organization (WHO) Since the start of the pandemic, concern has been raised about the symptom durable in people with COVID-19 long lasting.

Few studies have compared people with covid dragged on and who have not been infected.

The Lancet consulted more than 76 thousand people and this showed the study

A new study published in The Lancet asked more than 76,400 adults in the Netherlands, who had to complete an online questionnaire about 23 symptom typical of covid dragged on.

Between March 2020 and August 2021, each participant completed the questionnaire 24 times. In that period, more than 4,200, that is, 5.5% of those surveyed, reported having been infected with COVID-19.

Of these, more than 21% had at least one or more symptom severely increased up to three or five months after infection; however, almost 9% of people in a control group who did not get COVID-19 reported a similar increase.

How many infected suffered long-term symptoms of COVID-19?

This suggests that of the 12.7% of those consulted who had covidalmost one of each eight He suffered from symptom long term, according to the study.

The researchers also recorded symptoms before and after infection with COVID-19, allowing them to pin down exactly what was related to the virus. Among the common symptoms of covid prolonged are:

Chest pain

breathing difficulties

Muscle pain

Loss of taste and smell

Fatigue.

One of the study’s authors, Aranka Ballering of the Dutch University of Groningen, commented that the covid prolonged was “an urgent problem with a growing human cost”.

“By looking at symptoms in an uninfected control group and in individuals before and after a SARS-CoV-2 infection, we were able to see symptoms that could be a result of non-infectious health aspects of the pandemic, such as stress caused by COVID-19. the restrictions and the uncertainty”, he indicated.

The study authors acknowledged that it has limitations, such as not covering late variants such as Delta or Omicronand does not collect information on symptoms such as cloudy mindconsidered as a typical sign of the covid dragged on.

Christopher Brightling and Rachael Evans, experts from the University of Leicester, England, who are not involved in the studycommented that it is “a great advance” with respect to previous studies because it includes a control group of uninfected people.