“Now she feels much safer”

Billie Eilish has stood out in the music industry not only for her talent and her successful songs, but also for her marked profile, which has always been characterized by representing generational unrest from a transgressive point of view, an idea that has always emphasized thanks to its outfits, created based on garments very baggy that covered most body part.

One of the reasons why Billie has always opted for this type of clothing in her public appearances has been because, as she has explained on several occasions, I didn’t want to be objectified by the press and the public, something that many fans have applauded for most of his musical career.

In addition, the young woman gave a lot to talk about after granting an interview with Guardianmedium to which he recognized, with full sincerity, that the relationship with your body has never been goodsince it is difficult for him to accept himself.

“When I’m on stage I have to disassociate myself from the ideas I have about my body. Especially because I wear big clothes that are easy to wear and change I know it can look unflattering. I have a terrible relationship with my body, seriously.” You wouldn’t believe how bad I’ve got it, so to get on stage I have to dissociate myself…”, commented the singer.

On the other hand, the 19-year-old confessed that she is also negatively affected by the unreality and perfection that social networks offer about bodies: “I see people on social networks and I realize that I’ve never had a body like hers.”





“Immediately I’m like, ‘My God, how do they look like that? I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually wear in photos, and in fact I know that what seems real can be false. Yet I still look at it and go ‘oh God’, that it makes me feel really badadded the interpreter of Bad guy.

In this way, the interpreter took the opportunity to launch a message about the importance given to the physical in the industry and in society in general: “We only need our bodies to eat, walk and defecate. We just need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that someone cares about the appearance of bodies.”

A step towards self love

Days after said interview, the winner of four Grammys in 2021 has revolutionized social media with a post. In the photograph that she has uploaded to her Instagram, you can see the young woman dressed in outfits that she does not have her fans accustomed.

Two photographs in which Billie wears a mauve corset with a black lace trim and a sheer cardigan, a outfits that many of his followers have considered as a path of acceptance of the singer towards her body.

Hundreds of fans have supported the artist’s gesture, praising her strength in supporting the struggle towards self acceptance and claim their freedom to dress as they feel most comfortable, regardless of the opinion from no one. “She Now she feels much safer,” one user wrote. While others have left messages like “how beautiful” or “we love you”. However, some Internet users have also confessed that they miss the beginnings of the singer.