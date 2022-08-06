News: Toronto Film Festival 2022: Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” will have its world premiere

-The autobiographical film features Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and David Lynch in its cast. -It will be the first appearance of the legendary director in the Canadian show.

The Fabelmansa Universal Pictures film scheduled for commercial release in US theaters on November 11, will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (September 8-18).

It is a story with many autobiographical elements, to the point that the script was written by Spielberg himself with the help of his usual collaborator Tony Kushner (Munich, Lincoln, West Side Story / Love Without Barriers).

According to the TIFF synopsis, “The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age about a young man’s discovery of a devastating family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about others and ourselves.”

The large cast of this ensemble film includes Michelle Williams (Spielberg’s mother), Paul Dano (father), Seth Rogen (uncle), Gabriel LaBelle (child lead), Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, David Lynch and Judd Hirsch. Photography is by Janusz Kaminski.

