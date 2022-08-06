New Mercadona sweet for gluten and lactose intolerant

you don’t know what difficult it is to adjust to a life with food restrictions until you have to live it in your own skin. And it becomes even more difficult when you are diagnosed at an older age, when you already know the taste of everything around you. But if there is one thing that a person with intolerances finds it hard to adapt to, it is their new social life. If is one overwhelmed having to go to social events with other people and having to make them dizzy with your restrictions. Fortunately, there are more and more products for intolerant people in shopping malls.

An example of a supermarket that has been adapting very well to the new times, and that is the temple for the intolerant, is Mercadona. Legend has it that the daughter of Juan Roig, the owner of this food establishment, is celiac and that is why he came up with the idea of ​​setting up a supermarket with such well-adapted products. That’s why we’ve been crazy happy when we have seen a new gluten-free product on its shelves, lactose-free, egg-free and suitable for vegans. A new product that is in the candy section and that is this new Gluten-free bun with Mercadona chocolate chips.

New gluten-free bun with Mercadona chocolate chips

If you have any type of intolerance, such as gluten, lactose and egg, or if you are vegan, then you will know very well what we mean when we say difficult it is to lead a social life without stress. Whether it’s going out to eat with friends or meeting at one of their houses, it’s always a hassle to organize your meal, and if it’s a snack or a birthday, where sweets predominate, everything gets worse. And it is that if there is any type of product that costs more to find it adapted for intolerant or vegans those are the sweets and everything that has to do with pastries. Fortunately, Juan Roig has once again saved our lives with this new gluten-free bun with Mercadona’s chocolate chips.

This new gluten-free bun with chocolate chips from Mercadona is the typical soft bun so famous that it has Japanese origin and that we are used to eating since childhood. Well, thanks to Mercadona, once again we intolerant and vegans will be able to try this sweet that we liked so much when we were little, thanks to the fact that it has no gluten, no dairy, no eggs and the rest of its ingredients are of plant origin. This gluten-free bun with chocolate chips from Mercadona is presented in a container with two units of 60 grams each of them and has a price of 2 euros. The truth is that it has a very cheap price to have it at home in case we ever get the itch for something sweet, because we already have it in the cupboard ready to eat.

It is a sweet that is very good for the snacks of the little ones in the house, although, yes, remember that both you and your child should eat this gluten-free bun with Mercadona chocolate chips very occasionally, because, no matter how delicious East, its ingredients are anything but healthy, so you can not eat as much as you would like, you must do it with control. To mention some of its ingredients before finishing the article, we will tell you that it contains water, vegetable fibers, 13% chocolate chips (sugar, cocoa paste, cocoa butter), rice flour, tapioca starch, among others. . Remember its price: 2 euros the container with two units of these gluten-free buns with chocolate chips from Mercadona.