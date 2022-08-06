Natalie Portman Reveals Hemsworth Avoided Meat Before Kissing Her in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Natalie Portman credit:Bang Showbiz

Chris Hemsworth took into account the vegan diet of his co-star Natalie Portman during the filming of the already successful film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which hit theaters last weekend.

During an interview with the British station Capital FM, it was the actress herself who revealed that the Australian heartthrob abstained from eating meat before filming the kissing scenes.

“He’s very nice. The day we had the kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Natalie told the outlet.

The interpreter joked that this was not easy for the actor who gives life to Thor, since for superhero movies he eats “meat like every half hour”, in addition to his exhausting training.

All jokes aside, the ‘Black Swan’ star recalled being amazed at Hemsworth’s thoughtfulness, especially since he had never asked him to give up his carnivorous ways for her.

“He was very considerate. It’s not something I get angry or worried about, but he was very considerate. He’s a very nice person,” she said.

During the interview for Capital FM, Tessa Thompson, who is also part of the cast of the recently released Marvel Studios movie, jokingly added that “I didn’t even know that Hemsworth could go without eating meat.” “It’s like eating bison in the morning. It’s so sweet.”

Natalie Portman started eating a vegan diet in 2011, after decades of being a vegetarian. Unlike a vegetarian diet, which is devoid of meat, a vegan diet is devoid of animal products such as dairy, eggs, and honey.

Like Hemsworth, the star was asked to bulk up for her Jane Foster transformation.

It was the first time the Oscar winner had been asked to gain weight for a role, so she had to undergo a strict exercise plan that included weights and taking protein shakes to gain superhero form.

It is said that the star had to train for ten months to get into his character, who is supposed to be 1.80 meters, which is more than 10 centimeters than his 1.65 height.

“I definitely managed to build a lot of muscle mass and grow like I’ve never done before. I realized that it must be very different to walk around the world like this,” said the actress, adding: “As a 1.65 meter woman, I don’t know if they will give me a role of a character of 1.80 meters again. I really liked that people saw me big. “

Portman compared the process to her 2010 Oscar-winning role in “Black Swan,” in which she famously lost 13 pounds through diet and exercise, but was now forced to put on weight and muscle.

“In ‘Black Swan,’ they asked me to do my best to be smaller. Here they asked me to be bigger. It was an incredible challenge.”