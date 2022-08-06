Natalie Portman and Thor: why superheroines unleash so much fury

Batman, Superman either spider-man They are some of the characters that popularized superhero movies and continue to have legions of fans. However, in recent years there has been a paradigm shift in the genre with the arrival of superheronas equal to or more powerful than its predecessors. This is the case of Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022), tape Taika Waititi coming to theaters on July 8.

Portman inaugurated the saga in 2011 with Thorassuming the role of brilliant astrophysics Jane Foster. At first it was presented as superhero’s girlfriend, although the story progresses and they end up breaking up their relationship. In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ she stopped being the protagonist’s ex-partner to become mighty thora female version of the hero who embodies Chris Hemsworth.

“It is very exciting to be part of the marvel universethat each year they present new characters and that, of course, they are shown women in the world of sciencedeclared the star in a video for Marvel.

She is not the only one, because Mighty Thor is just one example of a change that has been years in the making. In 2018 the Women’s Media Center conducted a study to analyze the presence of women in the genre and the results were clear: 85% of young women between 10 and 19 years old stated that they they wanted to see more female characters in superhero and science fiction productions.

In addition, the study revealed that 65% of the respondents in the aforementioned age group considered that there weren’t enough strong female characters with whom to identify. It seems that a new era is beginning on both the small and the big screen.

The superheroes who triumphed in the cinema

Before Mighty Thor, Marvel made quite a statement of intent with Captain Marvel. The actress Brie Larson was chosen to embody what is known as the most powerful superhero from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Carol has changed my life. Getting stronger, mastering my ground and valuing my own voice are some of the things I’ve learned from her. She is an important symbol“, Larson said of his character in a Marvel video.

Perhaps one of the pioneers was Scarlett Johanssonwhat a debut as Natasha Romanoff in 2010 in ‘Iron Man 2′. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that the leading lady headlined her own film, ‘black widow’. “We superheroes can no longer be a simple piece of meat,” claimed the American in an interview with The world.

The DC Universe has not been left behind and has followed in the footsteps of its competitor. Gal Gadot has represented the ‘female power’ thanks to the films of wonder-womanwho follows the invincible warrior Diana Prince. “Wonder Woman is a strong woman and a feminism symbol“, declared the artist to metropolis. “Diana is a complex woman, capable of being the most powerful warrior and, at the same time, being confused and feeling vulnerable,” she added.

The superheroines also sweep on television

With the arrival of streaming, series are equaling movies in popularity, and are also an important means of representation. The last big bet on powerful women is Ms Marvelwhich also presents the first muslim superhero of the house

the young Iman Vellani gets under the skin of kamala khan, a teenager of Pakistani origin who discovers that she has powers, just like the superheroes she admires so much. And it is that she the company run by Kevin Feig has put the focus on diversitywhich will be one of his priorities in his next projects.

Chain The CW found her superhero in Melissa Benoistwho starred ‘Supergirl’ for six seasons. In 2021, she left the production and said goodbye, underlining the importance that her character had had for future generations. “See the incredible impact the series has had on girls around the world It has always left me moved and speechless. She has also had that impact on me. She has shown me a strength that I didn’t know she had, to find hope in the darkest places and that we are stronger when we are united. What she represents pushes us all to be better. She has changed my life for the better,” he posted on Instagram.

Although female representation has increased, there are still many changes to be made. “The women appear frequently sexualized, attacked or objectified. The sexualization of women in these roles raises concern, as three out of four parents and adolescents believe that it is common for female superheroes to wear suggestive clothing“, concluded the Women’s Media Center.