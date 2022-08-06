Naples, the next appointments of «Estate a Corte» the review organized by Foqus

The next appointments of Summer in Cortethe review organized by Foqus Spanish Quarters Foundation of Naplesin collaboration with Quore and the support of the Campania Region, are as follows: Sunday 7 and Monday 8 August – Dune (USA / Canada, 2021, 155 ‘) by Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista , Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chen Chang, Sharon Duncan-Brewster. 6 2022 Oscars (photography, editing), 10 2022 Oscar nominations (film, non-original screenplay), 1 Golden Globe 2022, 3 2022 Golden Globe nominations (drama, direction), 5 2022 Bafta Awards (photography), 11 BAFTA Award nominations 2022 (film, non-original screenplay, editing), nomination David di Donatello 2022.

Tuesday 9 August – Drive my car (Doraibu mai kâ) (Japan, 2021, 179 ‘) by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi with Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Masaki Okada, Perry Dizon. Best Screenplay Award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival (2021), 1 Oscar 2022 (international film), 4 Oscar 2022 nominations (film, direction, non-original screenplay), Golden Globe 2022, Bafta Award 2022, 3 Bafta 2022 nominations ( direction, non-original screenplay), nomination David di Donatello 2022, nomination César Award 2022.

Wednesday 10 August – Everything went fine (Tout s’est bien passé) (France / Belgium, 2021, 113 ‘) by François Ozon with Sophie Marceau (nominated Lumiere Award 2022), André Dussollier (nominated Lumiere Award 2022), Géraldine Pailhas, Charlotte Rampling, Éric Caravaca, Hanna Schygulla, Grégory Gadebois, Jacques Nolot. In competition at the 74th Cannes Film Festival (2021), 2 nomination Lumiere Awards 2022. Thursday 11 August there will be 100% (Full Time) (France, 2021, 85 ′) by Eric Gravel with Laure Calamy, Anne Suarez, Geneviève Mnich, Nolan Arizmendi, Sasha Lemaitre Cremaschi.

Friday 12 August – The card collector (The Card Counter) (USA / UK / China / Sweden, 2021, 112 ‘) by Paul Schrader with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker, Marlon Hayes, Billy Slaughter, Joel Michaely, Amye Gousset. In competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival (2021), Nomination National Board 2022. Saturday 13 August – Spencer (UK / Germany / USA / Chile, 2021, 117 ‘) by Pablo Larraín with Kristen Stewart (Oscar nomination 2022, Golden Globe nomination 2022), Timothy Spall, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Stella Gonet, Richard Sammel, Sally Hawkins. 1 Oscar nomination 2022, 1 Golden Globe nomination 2022.

The event, curated by the artistic director Pietro Pizzimentoin collaboration with Fabio Gargano and Gaetano Di Vaio, takes place in the Corte dell’Arte di Foqus (via Portacarrese in Montecalvario, 69), the Foundation engaged in an urban regeneration project to combat the phenomenon of marginalization and promote social development -economy of the Spanish Quarters and the city.