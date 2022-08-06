movies like Sinister Island that will blow your mind

Just over ten years ago, Martin Scorsese premiered one of the best suspense films seen in recent cinema. Shutter Islandtitled in Latin America as The sinister islandfocused on the investigation that two agents, Teddy Daniel and Chuck Aulethey did on an island near Boston where a murderer who was admitted to a psychiatric hospital had disappeared. Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo were at the forefront of this story set in 1954, which left more than one viewer thinking about what they had seen. Do you like psychological thrillers? We have more options for you.

+6 unmissable psychological thrillers

6 – Unsane

Although it is not available on any platform streamingit is worth taking the time and looking for it in other ways. Claire Foy is the protagonist of this story that puts on the table the debate about mental illness and the health system. The story revolves around Sawyer Valentinea young woman who feels that someone is constantly harassing her and decides to ask for help but ends up in a mental institution against her will.

5 – The Machinist

In AppleTV you can rent this great story starring Christian bale, who as usual completely transformed his body and lost a lot of weight to live up to what the character required. The film focuses on Trevor Reznick, a man who works in a factory but suffers from insomnia. This will lead him to have more and more problems in his daily life, as we will learn the origin of his mental disorder.

4-The Game

In Netflix, Starz and Prime Video you can find this great movie from David Fincher which has as its protagonist michael douglas. The story focuses on Nicholas Van Orton, a millionaire who lives in seclusion and is obsessed with controlling everything that happens around him. For one of his birthdays, his brother will give him a very special gift: an invitation to play in a strange game whose only rule is that nothing seems to be impossible and everything can be involved.

3 – Nocturnal Animals

In Prime Video you find this great work of Tom Ford. The story focuses on Susan Morrowa gallery owner who has a rather boring life and who one day receives a novel written by her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield, with whom he has not spoken for a long time. Attached to the novel is a letter asking you to read it and get in touch with him. From here, a suffocating feature film is born that has four great actors on the bill: Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

2 – Number 23

Joel Schumacher directed this film that is available for rent at AppleTV. The story is starring Jim Carrey and tells the life of a man who begins to go crazy because of a book that seems to recount his life. With this paranoia, a special obsession will come for a number that does not stop repeating itself on each of the pages of the publication: 23. In this feature film, the madness of Jim Carrey it is not at the service of comedy but of suspense.

1- The big trick

One of the best stories directed by Christopher Nolanwhich has the protagonists of Christian bale and of Hugh Jackmanas well as the participation of Scarlett Johnson. The film revolves around Robert Angiean illusionist who begins to obsess over his rival magician’s most flashy trick, Alfred Borden. This will take him on a journey that will change his life forever. It has David Bowie in the role of the mythical inventor Nicholas Tesla.