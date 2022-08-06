Ministry of Health denies case of monkeypox in CAE of Xalapa

The Secretary of Health of Veracruz denied that until now there is a case of monkeypox in the “Doctor Rafael Lucio” High Specialty Center (CAE), in Xalapa, as anonymously denounced by personnel from the same hospital.

In a statement, the unit clarifies that it does not “follow up on three other members of the family of ‘the patient’ who entered the private medical area of ​​the hospital, as reported in some media.”

It should be noted that CAE staff reported that a patient with symptoms of the disease was admitted on Thursday, without the necessary protocols and care, for which they feared that workers had been infected.

The employees expressed their concern because presumably they are also not clearly informed by the hospital management of what is happening.

For its part, Health ruled out said case after interviewing personnel from the Xalapa Sanitary Jurisdiction, to which the High Specialty Center belongs.

“The head of the private area of ​​the aforementioned hospital confirmed the absence of any patient with a probable diagnosis of the indicated condition,” the statement said.

However, the authorities clarify that the protocols and epidemiological surveillance continue.

“So far in Veracruz, only three cases have been confirmed at both the state and federal levels. The incubation period for VS is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days. It often begins with a combination of the following symptoms: fever, headache, chills, asthenia, lymphadenopathy, myalgia and low back pain, so you have to be vigilant,” they reported.