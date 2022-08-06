Meet the exact double of Will Smith of Latin descent

Will Smith is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized actors in the international audiovisual industry, Well, during his extensive and successful artistic career, the American has participated in hundreds of series and movies, which have had very good reviews.

His role in the series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air I give him worldwide recognition, as we remember that the series was broadcast for several seasons. It is worth mentioning that the producer has also been the winner of an Oscar Award and has had two more nominations, likewise, he has been nominated four times at the Golden Globe Awards and has four Grammy Awards to his credit.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago, through social networks, Yhasual Ávila, a former police officer from Venezuela, who is based in Peru due to the social, political and economic crisis in his country of origin, It has become viral on social networks thanks to its physical resemblance to the Hollywood actor.

Thanks to the amount of positive feedback it has received, The ex-police officer decided to create his own TikTok account, a platform on which he brings together nearly fifty thousand followers. to share some of the most iconic moments that the actor and interpreter of The Prince of rap.

“Wow… I can’t believe it, you look too much like Will”, “Holy God! For a moment I thought it was Will Smith, they are identical”, “Hey, great, take this opportunity to record more videos of Will and the roles he has played… hahaha I will follow you for life”, “I love that we have our own Will Smith”, have been some of the compliments that the Venezuelan has received on his social networks.

What does Latin Will Smith do?

Likewise, thanks to all the wave of comments he has received, Yhasual takes advantage of his popularity and now takes to the streets of the Peruvian capital to take photos with the artist’s followers and tourists.