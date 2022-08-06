Market, from Portugal the ‘exclusive’ news on Cristiano Ronaldo

A resounding transfer market rumor rebounds from Portugal. According to Sport, Galatasaray would have probed Cristiano Ronaldo for a possible transfer.

Cr7, as the international media have reported in recent days, would be in rout with Manchester United. “The first impact with the former Ajax coach was certainly not the best, indeed, Cristiano made his contribution: between the tour skipped in Thailand and Australia for” family problems “, the market rumors and having left the stadium earlier of the end of the friendly match with Rayo Vallecano, the message that arrived at Ten Hag – for example the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote in the last few hours – is certainly not positive ”.

And now comes the voice from Portugal. According to Sport, Galatasaray would have sounded Cr7. The attempt, however, would die in the bud. Reason? The five-time Ballon d’Or will never leave Manchester without the certainty of the Champions League. And the Turkish club, given the insufficient championship, will not participate in any European competition. Meanwhile, according to the latest rumors, Galatasaray would always be one step away from closing for the arrivals of Mertens and Torreira.

