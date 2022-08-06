Margot Robbie: the trick she used in her first intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street | Movie nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

margot robbie is recording the movie “Barbie” with Ryan Gosling in Venice Beach, located in Los Angeles, California, United States. The Australian actress has conquered Hollywood with her multiple interpretations, but the biggest challenge of her career came in 2013 when she appeared in the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The interpreter He became known in Hollywood at the age of 23 when he participated in the film by director Martin Scorsese. Since then, her fame has grown like wildfire and she has later embodied iconic characters such as Harley Quinn in the “Suicide Squad” or Sharon Tate in “Once upon a time in Hollywood”.

margot robbie revealed that her work in “The Wolf of Wall Street” was not easy, where she played Naomi Lapaglia, as she had to record intimate scenes and appear without clothes, something she had never done in her career up to that time. But how did she do it? Here we tell you.

Margot Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, the sensual and young girlfriend of Jordan Belfort, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHAT DID MARGOT ROBBIE DO TO RECORD HER FIRST INTIMATE SCENE IN “THE WOLF OF WALL STREET”?

In an interview for The New York Times in December 2013, Margot Robbie revealed that she drank three tequilas to reduce the tension and nerves she felt when recording her first intimate scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

“My first daring scene was standing under the door, totally naked. So that was like diving in without warning. And I was petrified. I came to work that morning and I was shaking, very scared and I said ‘I can’t do this’”, said the Australian actress.

The scene in which Margot Robbie appeared required her to be completely naked (only with black silk stockings on), due to the nature of said scene, the same directors suggested that she could do it with a robe on.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” is a 2013 film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

However, she, with all her experience and professionalism, decided to carry it out as it came in the script and that is what happened. she decided to carry it out as it came in the script and that’s how it happened.

“I had three shots of tequila and then I took my clothes off and did the scene, and I was fine. She helped keep my hands from shaking and gave me a little bit of confidence,” said Margot Robbie.

In the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”, Margot Robbie played the sensual and young girlfriend of Jordan Belfort. The specific scene that the Australian actress and Di Caprio recorded is one of the most iconic in the production directed by director Martin Scorsese.

The film’s cast includes other well-known Hollywood actors such as Jonah Hill, Jean Dujardin, Rob Reiner, Kyle Chandler, and Matthew McConaughey.