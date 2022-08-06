Saturday 6 August 2022 – 16:58

Mahmood restarts from Kosovo and the Dua Lipa festival

At the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina

Rome, 6 Aug. (askanews) – After the temporary stop of his “Ghettolimpo Summer Tour” due to inflammation of the vocal cords, Mahmood restarts with the highly anticipated participation in the “Sunny Hill Festival” in Pristina (Kosovo), one of the most important musical reviews of the Balkans founded and directed by Dua Lipa and his father Dukagjin, both British but with Kosovar origins.



The appointment is from 4 to 7 August at the Germia Park in Pristina, where other international stars such as J Balvin, Diplo, Skepta, DJ Regard, AJ Tracey, as well as Dua Lipa herself will perform. Mahmood, whose participation is supported by the Farnesina and the Embassy of Italy in Kosovo as part of the integrated promotion program “Vivere all’Italiana”, performed on 5 August. At least 25,000 spectators per day are expected at the festival: from Kosovo, the Balkan region and the rest of Europe, including many representatives of the Kosovar diaspora that traditionally visit their country of origin in these summer weeks.





“I immediately accepted the invitation of Dukagjin Lipa and the Italian Embassy in Pristina because in this Redemption Festival, in the youngest country in Europe, I see a part of my story: the identity in the balance between multiple cultures, which it is wealth more than weakness; the desire not to lose contact with one’s origins; the memory of the sacrifices made by you and your family; the pride of one’s past and the desire to move forward, remaining tied to family, friends, love, ”said Mahmood.“We are particularly proud of this Italian participation in the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, first of all because it allows our music to be appreciated in recognized international contexts, but also because Mahmood perfectly embodies that multicultural, young and open Italy that we like to export abroad. . Also through the presence of Mahmood, who in a short time has conquered a place among the most important exponents of the music scene, including the international one, we also hope to increase mutual knowledge between our two countries and, hopefully, interactions “, said the ‘Ambassador of Italy to Kosovo, Antonello De Riu.For Dukagjin Lipa, in turn singer-songwriter as well as founder of the Republika communication agency which organizes the show, “the participation of an artist like Mahmood, which confirms the high quality of the Sunny Hill Festival, in addition to the fruitful collaboration with the Embassy of Italy, are a source of satisfaction for an appointment that wants to culturally and touristically relaunch Kosovo, a country that loves music and knows how to have fun “.Also for the Pristina exhibition, Mahmood did not neglect any detail: from the costumes – with the close collaboration with Riccardo Tisci who created exclusive clothes for him – to the choices of the scenery and the choristers. Before and after his performance, some videos of the “BeIT – Italy is simply extraordinary” campaign created by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the ICE Agency were shown.After Pristina Mahmood will perform in Torre del Lago (Lucca) on 7 August. Sunny Hill is an international music festival held annually in Pristina since 2018, organized by Dua Lipa and her father Dukagjin. Due to the coronavirus, the 2020 and 2021 editions did not take place. For 2022, in addition to the traditional review in the Kosovar capital (4-7 August), a second edition will be held in Tirana (26-28 August). Sunny Hill has brought world music stars such as Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix to Pristina, as well as being a showcase for local emerging artists.

