Lollapalooza: Megan Fox encouraged her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

One of the most anticipated celebrities of Lollapalooza 2022 is not exactly a singer but an actress. Since she transcended that she came Machine Gun Kelly as part of the line-up much was said about his famous girlfriend: Megan Fox. And the expectation was not in vain, the brunette who was associated with transformers came to accompany the musician. And as expected, he was at the San Isidro Racecourse on the day that the blonde appeared for the first time in Argentina.

The brunette accompanied the rapper even on stage. In photos you can see the actress next to the Flow speakers, where her partner appeared from 20.

Megan Fox, with a sort of robe and platform shoes, goes unnoticed on stage lollapalooza press

Free stone for Megan Fox lollapalooza press

As part of the props, the actress was captured by the flashes lollapalooza press

Megan was received at the Ezeiza airport by some fans who could not contain their excitement at seeing her. The lucky ones who managed to greet her quickly uploaded photos and videos to their social networks, telling the country the news. “Megan Fox is in Argentina” was the phrase that was constantly repeated on Twitter, where the name of the star became a trend in a few minutes. wearing a fuchsia leather coatJogging, sneakers, black muscular and a pink cap, the star walked to the car that was waiting for her to take her to the hotel accompanied by a bodyguard who carried her bags.

A few feet behind her was Machine Gun Kelly, who took a few minutes to sign autographs. and greet those who came to receive them. Hours earlier, the musician had published a video in which he announced that he was on his way to the country. “Oh yes South America. I’m on my way to see you guys tomorrow,” he said in an Instagram story last night.

“South America asked us to play at their festivals for 8 years in a row. Now we’re on our way there for the first time to headline Lollapalooza”, announced the artist, happy to be able to make the trip.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of the film. Midnight in the Switchgrass, and although both confessed that the attraction was immediate, they had to wait a while to make their love official. “I knew right away that he was what I call a ‘soul mate’”, Fox assured in an interview, in July 2020. “Instead of a soulmate, the twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can split into two different bodies at the same time. so actually we are two halves of the same soul, I think. And I told him that almost immediately,” she added.

The musician, meanwhile, confessed that during filming he waited outside his trailer every day, with hoping to “make eye contact” with her. “He had to get out of his car. There were like five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and wait,” she recalled.