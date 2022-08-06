LIVE: Chivas Vs. Mazatlan

Chivas de Guadalajara and Mazatlán face each other this Friday in a vibrant duel for Day 7 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX from the El Kraken Stadium. Flock Passion brings you all the details.

Chivas de Guadalajara immediately returns to the field with a single mission: to winand will do so again as a visitor to face Mazatlán at the El Kraken Stadium, a match corresponding to Day 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Opening Tournament. Flock Passion brings you all the details, to see live the transmission of this vibrant duel of Mexican soccer.

+ Follow LIVE the transmission of Chivas vs. Mazatlan via TV Azteca Sports

The first team of the Sacred Flock prepared another brief week, after the defeat suffered on Wednesday against the Galaxy at the start of the 2022 League Cup Showcase in the Californian city of Los Angeles, with a view to this commitment against the Mazatlecos and in which they will seek to add their first championship victory after the lousy start to the semester in which they collected just five of the 18 points already played on these six dates.

