Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, best friends on vacation in Saint-Tropez

friendship between Leonardo Dicaprio Y Tobey Maguire goes back several years. DiCaprio, known for films that are already history like ‘Titanic’ either ‘The wolf of Wall Street’ and Maguire, the admired interpreter of ‘Spiderman’, are friends since they were 12 years old, since in addition to a close relationship they also share the same age, 47 years.

Both actors met after meeting in several movie and tv show castings and since then they are inseparable. In fact, they have been seen on numerous occasions together enjoying various plans. Recently, DiCaprio and Maguire were seen taking a little boat trip and having fun afterwards jet skis in the waters of Saint-Tropez. You can see more images in the video above.

Is french seaside town has been chosen by Hollywood stars to spend an exceptional day in which several friends of the actors were also present and among them, the ex-wife of Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Mayerfrom whom he divorced in 2020 after nine years of marriage and with whom he shares a daughter.





Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio in Saint-Tropez | Cord Press



After sailing, they headed to a club called ‘Club 55’ for lunch. A fantastic plan in which on the part of DiCaprio security was not lacking either, since he could be seen wearing the mask all the time except the times he was in the water.





Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire in Saint-Tropez | Cord Press



What is clear is that both DiCaprio and Maguire are delighted with the company they give each other. The past 4th of july they were also together celebrating Leo’s girlfriend’s birthday, Camila Morronein Malibu.

Also, Maguire has shared in his social networks on numerous occasions it fantastic your friendship is, as in this publication of June 1 in which I wrote “Time passes very quickly.”

Lifelong friends who will continue to be, for sure, for many more years.

