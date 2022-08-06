Lara Croft could have a lesbian romance in the next Tomb Raider game • Lesbicanarias

What a bombshell has been leaked about the upcoming Tomb Raider game ladies! This week a podcast has leaked the first information about the new game in the saga and Lara Croft could have a lesbian romance in the new game.

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced that there would be a new installment of Tomb Raider. At that time the only detail they shared with us was that it would be created with Unreal Engine 5 as the graphics engine. But last week a podcast called Sacred Symbols leaked some details of the game’s script. Apparently the details became known when someone leaked the script that was being used to cast the actors who will play the voices in the game.

To avoid these situations, games always use code names. In this case it was «Project Jawbreaker» but someone discovered the clues and the hare jumped! Because here comes the detail that has made us jump with emotion. Among the notes for the casting of Lara Croft there were several important things. The first is that they are looking for a British actress, according to the notes someone in the style of “Emily Blunt or Rosamund Pike”. In addition, the paper will include and I quote: «Romantic scenes with another female person». BOOM!

Ok, this is the detail that has caused him to almost suffer a heart attack, but more things have also been leaked:

Lara Croft is now on top of the world. The days of young, inexperienced Lara dealing with problems related to her legacy and settling her family scores are over. Lara has left her childhood behind and fully embraced her life as an adventurer. Her legendary career has been praised in newspapers and stories of her adventures have inspired a new generation of Tomb Raiders seeking their fortunes in the world. In this new stage of her life, Lara accepts her place in the ruins. For many years, Lara has delved deep into forgotten places, played cat and mouse with nefarious opponents, and worked to uncover and protect the world’s lost secrets from falling into the wrong hands. The years have passed and Lara has become a lonely woman on top. The beginning of this episode presents Lara with a quintessentially adult problem: encountering something so big it’s impossible to deal with alone. In this new adventure, Lara will face a challenge that she can only win with a team by her side. Collaborating with someone is something strange for her, she has always been successful solo, so in this situation she feels like a fish out of water.

Now you and I are skeptical people who have lived a lot and know that leaks are often vile and cruel lies. That’s why I had it caught with tweezers but later Square Enix decided to sue the author of the leak which gives all the truth in the world to all the leaked information.

<br /> <br />



Know more: Lara Croft was going to have a lesbian relationship in Tomb Raider: Inferno but they didn’t let them



This is what he commented Colin Moriartihost of the Sacred Symbols podcast:

They made a copyright claim to Patreon asking us to take down the audio where we talked about the new Tomb Raider. I understand that it is a fair use, that this is information of general interest. I didn’t break into Crystal Dynamics to steal it. We’re not going to delete everything unless we’re forced to.

Anyway, if we had doubts that what the leak said was true, Square Enix’s movement has gotten rid of them and I don’t know about you, but I’m dying to know more details about the game.

Related