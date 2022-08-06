Kylie Jenner surprises Rosalía with an unexpected gift and the Spanish shares it on networks

The friendship between Rosalia and Kylie Jenner is going from strength to strengthAt least that’s how the singer let it be seen through her social networks. And it is that she received a tender gift from the socialite that she did not hesitate to share with her followers. Here we tell you the details!

Through his profile on Instagram, The interpreter of “Chicken Teriyaki” published a photograph where she left her millions of followers in view the present that awaited at home. She surprised by showing that the sender was nothing more and nothing less than the youngest of the Kardashian sisters.

It was a box full of cosmetic brand products from her makeup brand “Kylie Cosmetics”specifically from his new collection with influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou.

For Rosalía this detail did not go unnoticed and she decided to thank Kylie Jenner Through a story that soon went viral on social media.

The celebrities of 29 and 24 years They met in 2020, after the Spanish collaborated with Jenner’s partner, Travis Scott, for the song ‘TNK’. Since then, they have made the occasional public appearance where they have shown that they enjoy going out to dinner, walking and even spending time together in special celebrations.

“We started hanging out in LA and so… We got along very well, we had a good time together,” the Catalan explained about Kylie in an interview. “She is very smart. She has a great sense of humor, sensitivity… she is a special person,” she added.

