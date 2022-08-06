Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy silhouette in a 3D miniskirt in London

businesswoman Kylie Jenner squandered beauty with trend barbie core during his visit to London, Englandwhich boasted in Instagram.

The socialite captivated with a long-sleeved pink blouse, with details of gloves in three dimensions on the height of the chest. She also used a mini skirt black with the same style of 3D gloves on her hip, and showed off her toned legs.

Jenner24, accessorized her outfit with clear sneakers and a small black bag.

Besides, the Kim Kardashian’s younger sister pShe styled her long black hair in an impeccable high ponytail, while her face was made up in shades naked.

The businesswoman He did not want to miss his outfit and took a brief photo session in the hotel room where he stayed.

Leaving the hotel, Kylie Jenner was photographed holding hands with her daughter Stormyfour years old, but her last child, who was born last May, was not seen nearby.

Mother and daughter traveled to London to support the rapper Travis Scott during his presentation at the O2 Arena this weekend.

Before traveling to England, Kylie He made a stop in Milan, Italy, to visit the laboratory where his makeup brand’s products are made, from lipsticks to body creams.

the star of reality show the kardashians published several photographs of the visit, but was harshly criticized in Instagram. Users complained about entering the laboratory without respecting basic safety and hygiene measures, since he did not wear gloves or a hair net and manipulated the products with his hands with rings and long nails.

Some users even questioned whether the next batch of makeup would have hair from Kylie included.

Look in the gallery at the top for the best Photos of Kylie Jenner.

