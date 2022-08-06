Kylie Jenner makes her mother Kris Jenner go viral by doing this

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have the superpower to viralize even the simplest of daily life: trips, birthdays, beauty routines and even spontaneous dances between them, anything published by the queens of social networks will become news . An example of this is the video of Kylie Jenner dancing with Kris Jenner that has gone viral on Tik Tok and that already has more than 20.2 million views, 4 million likes and almost 15,000 comments in less than a week.

In the video, you can see the famous momager wearing a pink blazer and pants suit and Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, wearing a total black look made up of a tight jumpsuit and an oversize blazer. In the video, the matriarch of the family can be seen showing her funniest side by dancing to a song named after her. The audio that has gone viral on Tik Tok is called ‘Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman’ by the musical group ‘Papa Razzi and the Photogs’

To the rhythm of the song that says: “Kris Jenner, you are a good lady, you are world famous, you are on TV, you have a great family, you are such a nice lady, you are so wonderful Kris Jenner, you are so wonderful”, Kylie and Kriss proved that they have a great mother-daughter relationship, doing an almost identical choreography in a few seconds.

Faced with this fun and lighthearted video, very different from the type of content they usually post on Instagram or Twitter, Kylie’s followers have flooded the publication with thousands of comments of the most peculiar and funnys: “Kylie adopt me, I can be a leaf of your plants”, “Can Kris be my mom too?”, “Kris is so funny”, “Kris needs her own TikTok account ASAP!”, “Just I know Kris found this audio and was sure Kylie would be up for a Tik Tok.”

Kylie Jenner doesn’t want Instagram to be the same as Tik Tok

With the publication of this video, the CEO of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ confirms that TikTok is the social network where she feels most comfortable when it comes to showing herself in a different way. In fact, both Kylie and her sister Kim Kardashian began a campaign against Instagram directors who intended to turn this social network into a 2.0 version of Tik Tok, something they do not agree with, since each social network is intended for a different audience and target.

The sisters created a campaign called “Make Instagram Instagram again”, which can be translated as “Make Instagram Instagram again”. Faced with this initiative, the CEO of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, responded as follows: “I’m glad we took a risk. If we don’t fail from time to time, it means we don’t think big or bold enough. We definitely need to take a big step back and regroup,” thus demonstrating the huge influence of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on social media.