Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end their relationship

Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have ended their relationship, a source close to the couple told CNN.

“They parted ways amicably this week due to distance and schedules,” the source said.

The couple, who went official on Instagram in March and had their red carpet debut in May, have been romantically linked since October 2021.

In an episode of her Hulu series, Kardashian opened up about meeting Davidson when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” and how she made a connection with him.

“I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed on the scene, it was just a vibe,” Kardashian said on the show, noting that Davidson did not attend the after-show party. Later, she told her, she decided to pursue him.

“I called the producer of ‘SNL’ and said, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?'” he recounted. “And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I texted him. I wasn’t even thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to have a relationship with him.'”

After eight years, Davidson left the sketch comedy show at the end of last season.

Kardashian was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court in March after filing a petition several months ago that was opposed by her ex-husband, musician Kanye West.

The former West-Kardashian couple, who had a contentious divorce battle, have four children together.