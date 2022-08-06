Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the news

After nine months of relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. To give the news was AND! News which reports the rumors of a source very close to the couple, despite the protagonist of Saturday Night Live and the entrepreneur wanted to keep the secret for a while longer.

But no one thinks of a flashback with Kanye West. The reason for the breakup between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson it would be attributable to their long-distance relationship which according to the two could not go on, given that their commitments made it really difficult to maintain a relationship. One above all is the recording of the film in Australia Wizards! of which Davidson will be the protagonist. A separation by mutual agreement, therefore, which leaves room for a friendship to be cultivated over time, as confirmed by the source of E! News.

