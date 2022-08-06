Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up: that’s why

They seemed to be really serious but, after 9 months of dating, it’s over between them. Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson they broke up. The breakup between them would happen this week.

The scoop was done by AND! News. According to multiple sources who spoke to the site, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have decided to just remain friends. Insiders reveal that, despite the two having “much love and mutual respect“, They found that the distant dynamics of their history and their respective commitments”they made it really difficult to maintain a relationship. They saw very little and spent very little time together because of their work. The reason is precisely the long-distance relationship, according to Kim and Pete could not go on. The decision was therefore made by mutual agreement. This doesn’t mean Kim wants to get back with Kanye. The divorce is progressing as it should. They are happily parents and maintain civil relations“.

Pete spent part of the summer in Australia shooting his new movie Wizards!while Kim is currently mostly busy raising her four children (North, Psalm, Chicago And Saint) with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met when she ran an episode of the Saturday Night Live last October, and the following November there was talk of one of them flirt. The two, renamed “Kete“, They were then spotted together more and more often, in March this year they became”Instagram Official”, In May they made their duo debut on a red carpet and then marched together with the Met Gala 2022.

But now it’s over between them and the news of their breakup will most likely not be met with too much displeasure by Kanye West, who has never shown enormous sympathy towards Pete Davidson.

ph: getty images






















