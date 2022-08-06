Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: their divorce is lengthening again, for this reason

Undoubtedly the divorce between kanye-west Y kim kardashian It has been very mediatic since the rapper has begged the reality TV star to return with him and has even fought through social networks with his ex-wife’s new partner, Peter Davidson.

And apparently, said separation will continue in the public eye since the trial between the famous will be lengthened, since Ye’s fifth lawyer formally resigned.

Although Kim Kardashian since March has a divorce decree, which made her legally single, there are still a couple of issues to work out: custody and the mansion they share.

Kanye West’s fifth lawyer resigns

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a trial conference this Friday in Los Angeles as part of their divorce. The actual Ye’s divorce attorney Samantha Spector (Amber Heard’s lawyer in Johnny Depp’s trial) had previously asked the judge to relieve her of her position, saying her relationship with the rapper was irretrievably broken.without giving further details.

He had a date set next week to officially retire, but the judge granted his request this Friday, so Ye is once again without a lawyer. Although the rapper revealed himself, he has already started looking for another divorce lawyer.

The judge decreed that Kanye West has to present his financial statements to resolve the pending issues, or the case will go to trial until December, where Kim Kardashian – for the rapper’s omissions – could get what she wants.

Sources have currently told TMZ that the relationship between the SKIMS businesswoman and the rapper has improved for the sake of their children.: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West, so Ye has been spotted at sporting events and family gatherings of the Kardashians.

