Khloé Kardashian, second child was born (with gestation for others)

A new blue ribbon will appear on the door of the Kardashian house: Khloé has indeed welcomed her second son, a boy who is going to expand the family he has set up together with the 31-year-old NBA basketball player Tristan Thompson. A child who is in fact born with parents already separated since the couple confirmed the end of their relationship in January 2022, after a first crisis – then resolved – which took place six months earlier.

The sex of the child is known, but not the name, which has not yet been revealed (or perhaps not even chosen). Thus comes a little brother for the couple’s first daughter, True Thompsonwhich turned 4 years old in 2022.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Conception took place with the gestation for others: a choice that Khloé Kardashian also made for health reasons. In fact, the news for her of a possible pregnancy at risk dates back to the first months of 2021: «they said there is an around 80% chance of having a miscarriage. I almost lost True in early pregnancy. But I didn’t know it was persistent, “she confessed in an episode of the last season of the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I’m just trying to bring more love into my life and my family, but it seems like I’m always running into more obstacles. It’s very hard for me to digest. ‘

Also due to the difficulties arising from this awareness, the joy for the second child was evidently remarkable: a person close to the family said that Khloé is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a great blessing”.

Gestation for others is a method of creating a family that is actually not new to the world of celeb, with well-known couples who have used it, including those of Sarah Jessica Parker and the Matthew Broderick, and of Elton John and David Furnish.

And it’s not new for the Kardashian family itself either: Kim and ex-partner Kanye West, in fact, also had their third and fourth child with gestation for others. And while her younger sister celebrates the expansion of her love for her and her family, Kim has to deal with her family instead. conclusion of his last relationship: in fact, his story with Pete Davidson ended due to – it seems – irreconcilable work schedules.

