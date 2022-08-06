Khloé Kardashian, mother for the second time with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson | People

Khloé Kardashian has fulfilled one of her dreams: to expand the family, as several had expressed in interviews and before the cameras of the reality show family. the television celebrities, 38, and his ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson, 31, have become parents for the second time, although this time it was through a surrogate mother. This has been confirmed on August 5 by a representative of Kardashian to People. The ex-partner has welcomed a child, who has not yet been named, according to the magazine. At the moment, neither of them has made any comment on the news.

It was last July when the co-founder of Good American, a clothing brand in which denim garments are the absolute protagonists and whose motto is that all women of all ethnic groups, races and sizes feel beautiful, confirmed that she was going to being a mother through a statement. “We can confirm that True [primera hija de la expareja] will have a brother, who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family, ”said the note sent to the media by one of her representatives.

Both Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not since made any public statement about expanding their family, not even on their popular social networks. She has taken to sharing pictures of her beach vacation with the 266 million followers of her Instagram account. To the player of the Chicago Bulls, for his part, the paparazzi He was photographed walking hand in hand with a woman during his getaway to Greece. Something that did not seem to matter to Khloé, who could have started a new relationship according to US media published for weeks. “For those of you who are freaking out over this video of Tristan in Greece with another woman, Khloe and Tristan are single and, according to a statement from her representative, they haven’t spoken since December except for parenting issues. I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another woman while he is a good father to his child,” wrote a user on a Khloe fan account on Instagram. A analysis of the situation with which she seems to agree, because she “liked” the publication.

And it is that the couple broke up last January, when she found out, along with the rest of the world, that Thompson had had a child with another woman while they were giving their relationship a new chance. Hence the added nuance in the statement announcing her upcoming maternity, whose text detailed that the baby was conceived in November: when they decided to give their 4-year-old daughter True a brother, the couple did exist as such.

His love story has been dotted with infidelities and deception carried out by the player. They began their relationship at the end of the summer of 2016 and, after a couple of months of rumors in the media, in December 2017 they announced the arrival of their first daughter. But for Khloé Kardashian, the birth of True, in April 2018, was clouded by Thompson’s first infidelity, which had jumped to the headlines of the world press just two days before the delivery. Even rapper Kanye West, then husband of Kim Kardashian, made Thompson’s infidelities ugly in the lyrics of the song All Mine. After months of speculation about whether the couple had been able to overcome the scandal, they themselves were in charge of announcing with great fanfare that they were together with a photo (with a kiss included), published on their social networks to welcome 2018.

The tranquility would not last long. In February 2019 Tristan Thomson was again the subject of headlines for another infidelity, this time with Jordyn Woods, then the best friend Kylie Jenner, the little sister of the television clan Kardashian. Time would pass and the pandemic brought them closer again, and they went from being separated parents to trying to give themselves a new opportunity. This is reflected in the first season of the new reality show of the Kardashians on Hulu (same reality show that had 20 seasons on the E! chain, but now only titled with the famous surname). But when the long-awaited final chapter was broadcast, the spoilers It had been known for a long time: the relationship was broken (and so it continues) when in December 2021 – just a month before that is when their second child was conceived – it was learned that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with the personal trainer Maralee Nichols. On her show, Kylie Jenner called Thompson “the worst person on the planet” when the news broke, while Kourtney Kardashian criticized his “endless betrayal.” After a DNA test that certified his paternity, in January Thompson publicly apologized to Khloé through her social networks. The basketball star thus confirmed his third son; the oldest was born in the first months of the relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

How their relationship will continue from now on remains to be seen, and will probably be seen in future seasons of the show. reality show of the Kardashians.