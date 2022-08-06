Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson become parents of their second child

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have become parents for the second time. The model and the athlete announced last July that they were expecting their second child together, this time through a surrogate mother. At the moment the name of the baby is unknown, although it is known that it is a boy. The decision to have their second child together was made last November, just a few weeks before the media break between the Chicago Bulls player and Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister. A representative of Khloé has been in charge of giving the news to the magazine Page Six.

It was on July 13 when it came to light that the ex-partner was expecting a second child together. At the time of the announcement, the couple had already been separated for seven months. “We can confirm that True will have a brother, who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a beautiful blessing,” Khloe’s rep said. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family,” he explained.

Tristan and Khloe with their daughter together, True Thompson Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

As the influencer recently explained, the then couple made the decision to grant their second child through surrogacy for Khloé’s health reasons. In fact, the news for her of a possible risky pregnancy dates back to the first months of 2021. “They said there is about an 80% chance of having a miscarriage. I almost lost True early in the pregnancy. But no I knew he was persistent,” he confessed in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality show dedicated to the family media. “I’m just trying to bring more love into my life and my family, but I always seem to run into more obstacles. It’s really hard for me to digest,” she revealed.

Neither Tristan nor Khloé have made any statement on social media about the birth of their little one. Nor has this birth contributed to a possible reconciliation between the two. In fact, there are many rumors that the ex-partner is already starting romances separately. The pivot was photographed holding the hand of a woman during his vacation in Greece. On the other hand, the American press assures that Khloé has also met someone.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in a file image Getty

“Khloe and Tristan are single and, according to a statement from her rep, they haven’t spoken since December except for parenting issues. I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another woman as long as he’s a good father.” for her son,” said one Khloe follower on Instagram, a comment she “liked” herself.

The relationship between the two has been marked by ups and downs. In the summer of 2016, both began their relationship that would be marked by his infidelities. In April 2018, they welcomed his first daughter, True Thompson, but just a few days before delivery, an infidelity of the basketball player with two women came to light. There was evidence to prove it, some photographs gave him away.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in a file image GTRES

That same year, both decided to give themselves a new opportunity, but in February 2019 Thompson made headlines in the international press again due to another infidelity. This time, with Jordyn Woods, a close friend of Khloé’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. However, Khloé decided to give True’s father another chance. A new opportunity that would turn out to be the last, since in December 2021 it came to light that the player had been the father of a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The little boy was born as a result of infidelity to the member of the Kardashian clan.

Now the couple celebrates the birth of their second child together in quite tense conditions. Both, separated, and with little contact in recent months, must address how to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children. Surely they will find a way to find the balance.

