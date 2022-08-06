Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are parents for the second time of a child!

Another source claimed that khloe38 years old, and tristan31, have not gotten back together and have not spoken beyond co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True. At the moment we know that kardashian Y Thompson She hasn’t decided on a name for her new baby yet.

the star of the kardashians welcomed his firstborn in April 2018, a year after the athlete became the father of Princenow 5 years old, with his ex jordan craig. Confirming that the girl would have a little brother, via surrogate mother, it was revealed that he was conceived in November.

More about this news!

Khloé and Tristan… a sad story

kardashian Y Thompson they split in February 2019 following multiple cheating scandals on his part, but reconciled the following year, only for the NBA player to cheat again. tristan admitted, in court documents, to having had sexual relations with Maralee Nichols in March 2021.

“The most important thing about his statement is when he says: ‘I slept with her,'” he said. kim in an episode of the famous family’s show, which aired on Star+ in June, and documented all the drama they went through khloe Y Thompson in December 2021.