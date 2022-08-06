Khloe Kardashian and Mystery Private Equity Investor Split Weeks Ago: “Things Just Faded”

Ads

Khloe Kardashian Marion Curtis / Shutterstock

Almost two months after Khloé Kardashian’s new romance with a private equity investor made headlines, Us Weekly can confirm that the couple have gone their separate ways.

“Khloé and the private equity investor broke up,” a source tells us exclusively on 38-year-old co-founder Good American and her mystery man. “They broke up a few weeks ago, things just faded between them.”

We previously confirmed in June that the Kardashian star was dating the businessman – whose identity was not revealed – after being introduced by older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy with her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” a budding second connection insider told us last month. “Tristan [Thompson] he would like nothing more than to get back with Khloé, so obviously there is jealousy there ”.

The author of Strong Looks Better Naked and the 31-year-old NBA star began dating in 2016 before welcoming their daughter, True, in April 2018. The couple continued dating intermittently until the end of the year. last year, when they broke up permanently after Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support, claiming to be the father of her 7-month-old son, Theo. (The Canadian native also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.) Since Khloé and Thompson have maintained a co-parent only relationship, Us confirmed last month that the two were preparing to welcome baby # 1. 2, one child, via surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a representative of the Hulu personality said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family ”.

On Friday 5th August, we confirmed that Khloé and Thompson’s second child had arrived and that the “baby and mother” were healthy.

“Khloé is focused on her children and is very happy right now,” notes the first source of the new mother of two.

In addition to raising 4-year-old True, and her newborn son, the former Revenge Body alum has also been sincere about her desire to find romantic love. “I believe in love. When you love you know you are alive. You have these feelings, ”Khloé exclaimed during the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, which debuts in September.

Reported by Travis Cronin

