Katy Perry wears an elegant orange mini skirt look with high boots

The versatility of the style of Katy Perry he constantly asserts himself with his stylistic choices. It would be complex to try to pigeonhole the fashion bets, which constantly jump between carefree, sensuality and irreverence. However, it is a fact that as a style reference provides constant inspiration to find combinations that bring vitality through bright colors.

This reaffirms it even when it wears two basic pieces of our wardrobe, such as a mini skirt Y waders. With the help of your head stylist, Tatiana Waterford, american singer, Katy Perrychose this look vibrant in orange perfect to enjoy any summer afternoon and go well groomed, while posing for a portrait next to Cynthia Naboznybetter known as CYN.

How to wear high boots with a miniskirt according to Katy Perry?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Katy Perry met the American singer-songwriter During the initial tests of American Idol, where the celebrity she serves as a judge for the show. Although she failed to qualify for the program, she was signed with the record label, Unsub’ Records. With a post on your Instagram account, the singer of Teenage Dream reminds us to listen to his next single House With a View, and by the way, what to bring high boots in summer It is a success, approved by the street style and the catwalks.

So he chose a boots in brown, heeled and with a peaked finish. They are in a similar tone to the handbag, so they help create a balance when look in electric Orange, composed of one of mini skirts that have prevailed in the collections Spring-Summer 2022, and a jacket oversized. She finished with a golden hip, while styling her loose hair in soft waves and parting down the middle with the help of the stylist, Jesus Warrior, also favorite of Kendall Jenner.

Where have we seen the trend of wearing high boots with a miniskirt?

Fringed boots by Dolce and Gabbana, Spring-Summer 2022. Dolce and Gabbana/Spring-Summer 2022. Colorful mini skirt with black boots by Dior, Spring-Summer 2022. Dior/Gorunway. Two-tone boots with gold details by Schiaparelli, Spring-Summer 2022. Schiaparelli/Gorunway.

This duo is repeated every summer thanks to the power of this featured footwear to make any combination take a new and unexpected turn. On the catwalks we find ways to continue exploring and experimenting with colors and textures. There are many alternatives in sober tones to find timeless and elegant outfits, however, if we look for colorful and striking bets like the one worn Katy Perrywe find inspiration in the collections of Dolce & Gabbana, Schiaparelli Y Dior.