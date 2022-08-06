Katy Perry invites a Mexican woman who was celebrating her bachelorette party to the stage

typical you are a mexican going to the concert Katy Perry in Las Vegas to celebrate your bachelorette party, and boom! Katy herself takes you on stage to dance and twerk with you.

No, it is not an invented story, this happened to a young Mexican girl recently and we are in the cry of total happiness.

We tell you that Samantha Robles V’s TikTok account shared three videos in which she narrates how Perry invited a young Mexican woman to dance on stage and in passing joked with her about marriage.

@samantharoblesv Katy Perry Play at Las Vegas #katyperry #lasvegas #play #fyp original sound – Samantha Robles

“Are you sure you want to get married?”

Once on stage, Perry began to ask Vero her age, what she was doing at her concert and even the name of her future husband, who, to avoid leaving you with incomplete gossip, is called Patricio.

“How old are you?” Katy asked Vero.

“26”, he replied.

Immediately, Perry asked her if she really wanted to get married because she, when she was his age, also got married and things did not go well. (As a cultural tidbit, she was talking about comedian Russell Brand.)

“I also got married at 26 and I am no longer married. The second marriage is better,” Perry joked with the young Mexican.

@samantharoblesv Replying to @cristinadevillalon part 2 of Katy Perry putting a Mexican girl on stage @Vero Perez S original sound – Samantha Robles

After that talk, the interpreter of “Dark Horse” put Vero and Daniel, another fan who was on stage, to compete.

Regardless of who won, the truth is that Vero’s bachelorette party was incredible, so much so that if we don’t have one like this, we don’t want anything.