Karrion Kross and Scarlett return to WWE on SmackDown

During broadcasts of Friday Night SmackDown via FOX, the superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE nine months after his dismissal from the company.

Tonight’s episode in Greenville, South Carolina ended with The Bloodline entering the ring. After celebrating their title triumphs at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and The Usos received a surprise visit from Drew McIntyre. The next rival of “The Tribal Chief” was stopped by the entrance music of Karrion Kross. Suddenly, “The Doomsday” started an ambush against McIntyre while his wife Scarlett placed an hourglass in the ring.

This fact marks the return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett to WWE since their dismissal altogether during the surge of November 4 from 2021. Since then, the fighter returned to his old name of Killer Kross for several appearances in companies such as Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling of America. Five days ago, “The Doomsday” participated in his last independent fight last Sunday against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett had a joint stage within WWE between 2020 and 2021. The two quickly became popular within NXT, to the point where Kross won the maximum Championship of the then yellow mark twice. The debut of “The Doomsday” on RAW in the middle of last year He received negative reviews for the changes his character underwent. Kross himself admitted after his dismissal that he did not feel satisfied with the creative direction who was getting into the main cast.

