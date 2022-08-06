Johnny Depp: who is the young redhead who has become inseparable from the actor | FAME

Johnny Depp continues before the eyes of the world Y after winning the trial against Amber Heard he has been seen in Italy in the company of a young woman whose identity, until now, is unknown. The photos were published by the Daily Mail and this has greatly surprised the fans of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

For several months Johnny Depp made news for the trial he had with the actress Amber Heard and whose result was favorable for the North American artist. After that, the actor traveled to Italy to carry out some activities.

Johnny Depp is remembered for being the protagonist of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”, among others (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

Precisely, in that country the lens of the paparazzi captured the moment in which Johnny Depp I was with a companion and they arrived at a rehearsal in the Santa Giuliana ArenaAs reported The opinion.

The aforementioned medium also pointed out that Johnny Depp acted as a special guest at that important event where he was accompanied by the guitarist jeff beck in the Umbria Jazz Festival. Also, according to the website 20 minutes When he got out of the vehicle, he did so with the young woman.

WHO IS THE YOUNG WOMAN CATCHED WITH JOHNNY DEPP?

Johnny Depp reappeared and did so in the company of a young woman in Italy. Given this, rumors were quickly heard that it could be the new illusion of the actor; however, the nypost portal revealed the identity of the young woman.

As indicated, it is the actor’s French teacher who is characterized by wearing striking red hair.

In the photos, the actor appears wearing dark glasses and wearing a jacket tied around his waist that matches his jeans and black sneakers, while his teacher is seen wearing shorts and a green sweatshirt.

A source close to the actor ruled out that there is a romance between them. “There is no romantic connection at all.”the source told The Post.

While the Hello portal pointed out that the young woman could also be part of the Johnny Depp tour team.

Amber Heard was found guilty of the crime of defamation and has been forced to pay compensation of more than 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp (Photo: AFP)

WHAT DOES JOHNNY DEPP DO AFTER THE TRIAL WITH AMBER HEARD?

After the trial he held with the actress Amber Heardthe United States celebrity, Johnny Depp, announced -according to LaOpinión- that he had decided to partner with the guitarist jeff beck in order to record some songs.

That is to say, the actor has also chosen to venture into the world of music where he will work together with the guitarist on several songs in which there are two new original songs.

THE NEW JOHNNY DEPP MOVIE

After closing a small tour with his band “hollywood vampires”, the 59-year-old actor took a direct plane to France, where he joined the recordings of Jeanne duBarrywhere he plays the controversial King Louis XV.

The tape, which will be Depp’s first since his trial, will not go to the cinema, as the actor is used to, but will go directly to streaming. This is what the Hola portal points out, which points to Hulu as the platform that will host the award-winning artist’s new film. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE RADICAL CHANGE OF LOOK OF JOHNNY DEPP AFTER WINNING AMBER HEARD TRIAL

Through social networks, the new look of Johnny Depp could be seen, who appeared with bleached hair, wearing a quite relaxed look, wearing his distinctive sunglasses, but with his face completely shaved.

The Hollywood star performed at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland with his friend Jeff Beck. MORE DETAILS HERE.

After winning the trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has resumed his professional projects. He has toured with his band “Hollywood Vampires” and joined the recordings of Jeanne du Barry.

SCIENTOLOGY, THE RELIGION IN WHICH JOHNNY DEPP BELIEVES

Scientology is a belief developed in 1954 by the American author L. Ron Hubbard, with whom Johnny Depp came into contact at a somewhat complicated stage in his life.

According to SensaCine, the 59-year-old artist had great economic difficulties before becoming a big Hollywood star. MORE DETAILS HERE