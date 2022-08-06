Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: when and where to see the PREMIERE of the documentary series of the trial in Mexico?

the fight between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard monopolized the covers of the world during this 2022, the judgment who threatened to end the career of one of the most beloved actors by whoever was his wife will have a Serie documentary film that will come to Mexicoso stay where you are to find out when Y Where to see the premiere of ‘Johnny vs. Amber‘ In our country.

According to the makers of this documentary series, will have exclusive interviews with attorneys David Sherborne and Sasha Wass, who were part of the judgment Come in Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardso they will provide a deeper look into the bowels of the lawsuit that marked 2022, so thousands of fans are eager to know where they can watch since Mexico.

The judgment that will give life to ‘Johnny vs. Amber‘ originated after Amber Heard He accused the actor of gender violence, but when he felt attacked, he decided to take the offensive and file a complaint against his ex-wife for discrediting his image and losing the role of Jack Sparrow with Disney.

But thanks to a legal move Johnny Depp could win the judgment millionaire envelope Amber Heard and is preparing to relaunch his career, although a future attack by his ex-wife is expected.

This and much more you can see in the new documentary series preparing to unravel the secrets of this judgment so now all your fans on Mexico and the world are eager to know when Y where will be able watch the premiere of this work to eat a lot of popcorn while you dig into the details of the lawsuit of the year.

When and where to see the premiere of the documentary series of the trial in Mexico?

This will be the second part of the documentary Johnny vs. Amberwhich will feature the testimonies of Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew, who were also lawyers in the case that will lead to this premiere through the Discovery stream content platform.

Discovery+ produced this documentary series of two chapter in which they will give all the details of the judgment Come in Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppso now you know when Y Where to see this production after its premiere in Mexico.

Johnny vs. Amber

Discovery+

July 30

In the two episodes you will be able to see the point of view of each of the defenses, so Johnny vs. Amberis emerging as one of the best documentary series of the year.